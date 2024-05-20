The Himachal Pradesh BJP has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that Congress workers attacked the political procession of Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate for the Mandi parliamentary constituency, in Kaza, Lahaul & Spiti district.

In a press release issued today, the BJP claimed that during a political procession involving Kangana Ranaut, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, and BJP candidate for the Lahaul & Spiti by-elections Ravi Thakur, Congress workers pelted stones at the participants. The incident allegedly resulted in grievous injury to one BJP worker and posed a severe threat to the safety of all attendees.

The BJP accused the Congress of executing a premeditated plan to disrupt their political activities. According to the complaint, the district administration granted permission for a Congress political meeting adjacent to the already scheduled BJP event, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The BJP claims this decision was influenced by the state government, leading to a situation that allowed Congress workers to show black flags and raise slogans against Kangana Ranaut.

The press release further stated, "The protest against Ms. Kangana Ranaut was the execution of a premeditated plan by the Congress Party and its workers. This can be inferred from the fact that the Congress Party sought permission to hold a rally adjacent to the spot where the BJP's procession was already scheduled."

The BJP has called for an immediate transfer of the election agency from Lahaul & Spiti, citing bias and a lapse in ensuring free and fair elections. They demand a thorough investigation into the incident and that the perpetrators be held accountable.

"It is unacceptable that political candidates and leaders, who play a vital role in shaping our democracy, are subjected to such brazen acts of intimidation and violence. The right to engage in peaceful political activities must be safeguarded at all costs," the complaint read.

The BJP urged the ECI to take action to address their concerns and enhance security protocols around political events to prevent similar incidents in the future.