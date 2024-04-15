During a public gathering in Imphal, Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has granted the coveted Inner Line Permit (ILP) to the state.



Addressing a crowd gathered in Imphal, Shah highlighted the pivotal role played by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in advocating for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit system. "I want to tell this today that our (CM) Biren Singh may not say this, but he kept a big demand before PM Modi - Manipur cannot remain united without inner-line permit," Shah said.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah articulated the BJP-led central government’s unwavering commitment to establishing peace in ethnically strife-torn Manipur. Shah highlighted the significance of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, framing it as a decisive contest between forces endeavoring to fracture Manipur and those steadfast in preserving its unity.

Shah sounded the alarm on attempts of infiltration aimed at altering Manipur's demographic fabric. "Establishment of peace in Manipur by taking all communities on board and without breaking the state is the priority of the Narendra Modi government," Shah asserted, emphasizing the imperative of inclusivity and harmony in the region.

The scars of past ethnic clashes loom large over Manipur, with Shah acknowledging the tragedy that befell the state on May 3 last year. At least 219 lives were lost during the turmoil sparked by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Shah envisioned a transformative future for Manipur, echoing the sentiment that the destiny of the country hinges on the progress and stability of the northeast, particularly Manipur. He issued a fervent appeal to the electorate, urging them to cast their votes in favor of BJP candidates contesting in the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituencies.