BJP leads in 72 seats, wins nine as NDA gains ground in 126-seat Assam assembly poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in the Assam Assembly election, securing nine seats and leading in 72 others, according to data released by the Election Commission of India by 3 pm.

Its ally, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), has won one seat and is ahead in nine constituencies. Another BJP ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), is also leading in nine seats, consolidating the NDA’s position in the state.

The opposition Indian National Congress is ahead in 20 constituencies. Regional players, including the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) led by Badruddin Ajmal and Raijor Dal led by Akhil Gogoi, are leading in two seats each. The All India Trinamool Congress has taken a lead in one constituency, while an Independent candidate is also ahead in another.

Results have been declared for four of the 126 constituencies that went to the polls in a single phase on April 9. BJP candidate Ranoj Pegu won the Dhemaji seat with a margin exceeding 32,000 votes. In Jorhat, BJP’s Hitendranath Goswami defeated Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi by more than 23,000 votes.

BPF leader Charan Boro retained the Mazbat constituency with a margin of over 55,000 votes against his nearest rival from the JMM. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has opened a substantial lead of 63,029 votes in Jalukbari, ahead of Congress candidate Bidisha Neog.

Counting is ongoing across the state, with the BJP-led alliance maintaining a strong advantage in the majority of constituencies.