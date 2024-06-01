The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to maintain a significant presence in the North Eastern states in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to an exit poll survey report. The survey, which covers all eleven constituencies across seven states, indicates a mixed yet strategically favorable outcome for the BJP and its allies.

The BJP is expected to secure 4 out of the 11 seats, reflecting a stronghold in key regions. The party's performance in Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura highlights its continuing influence. The detailed seat share prediction is as follows:

Arunachal Pradesh: BJP - 2

Tripura: BJP - 2

Manipur: NPF - 1 (Tough Fight), Congress - 1

Meghalaya: NPP - 1 (Tough Fight), VPP - 1

Mizoram: Congress - 1

Nagaland: Congress - 1

Sikkim: SDF/SKM - 1 (Tough Fight)

This distribution showcases a competitive political landscape, with Congress expected to win 3 seats, reflecting a resurgence in certain states.

Vote Share Insights

The vote share data provides deeper insights into the political dynamics of each state:

Arunachal Pradesh:

Arunachal West: BJP - 51%, Congress - 41%

Arunachal East: BJP - 47%, Congress - 42%

Meghalaya:

Shillong (ST): VPP - 55%, Congress - 28%, NPP - 10%

Tura (ST): NPP - 45%, Congress - 43%

Manipur:

Inner Manipur: Congress - 46%, BJP - 32%

Outer Manipur: NPF - 43%, Congress - 41%

Tripura:

Tripura West: NDA - 62%, INDIA - 35%

Tripura East: NDA - 62%, INDIA - 30%

Mizoram:

Mizoram (ST): Congress - 43%, ZPM - 25%, BJP - 18%

Nagaland:

Nagaland: Congress - 62%, NDPP - 36%

Sikkim:

Sikkim: SKM - 32%, CAP - 29%, BJP - 27%

The exit poll results indicate a diverse political engagement across the North Eastern states. The BJP's lead in four constituencies, coupled with strong competition in several others, suggests a dynamic electoral battle. The Congress, with its expected wins in Nagaland, Mizoram, and a seat in Manipur, signals a noteworthy comeback.

The National People's Party (NPP) and the newly emerged Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya are also poised to make substantial impacts. The predicted tight races in Manipur and Sikkim hint at potential shifts in the final results, contingent on the precise vote counts.