Assam Chief Minister and NEDA Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma recently campaigned for Salhoutuonuo Kruse, the first-ever female candidate sponsored by BJP-NDPP in the upcoming Nagaland Assembly Elections. Sarma emphasized the historical significance of this decision, noting that Nagaland has not had a female candidate in its state assembly since its establishment in 1960.

During his campaign, Sarma reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the development of Nagaland, promising that the BJP-NDPP government will work towards bringing a permanent solution to the Naga political issue. He praised the stable government provided by the BJP-NDPP alliance under the leadership of Neiphiu Rio over the last five years, citing the absence of political instability in the state during this time.

Sarma expressed his confidence that history will be made in Nagaland once the election results are announced, stating that the BJP is not merely talking about gender equality and women's empowerment but is also committed to giving women the responsibility to lead the destiny of the state. He concluded by promising that the coming five years will see significant efforts towards solving the Naga political problem and further improving Nagaland's development.

Overall, Sarma's support for the first-ever BJP-NDPP female candidate in the Nagaland Assembly Elections reflects the alliance's dedication to promoting women's participation in politics and achieving long-term progress in the state.