BJP not against Muslims, targets infiltrators: Nitin Gadkari expresses confidence in Assam, Bengal polls

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the BJP remains opposed to illegal infiltration but is “not against Muslims”, as he expressed confidence in the party’s prospects in the upcoming assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal.

Polling in Assam is scheduled for April 9, while West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting set for May 4.

“I strongly believe that we will win in both Assam and West Bengal. It is the BJP’s policy to take everyone together, irrespective of one's religion. We are opposed to infiltrators but are not against Muslims,” Gadkari said in an interview.

He underlined that development remains central to the party’s campaign, pointing to large-scale infrastructure investment across the Northeast. According to him, projects worth about Rs 5 lakh crore are being implemented in the region, including Assam.

“Projects worth around Rs 1.5 lakh crore have already been completed, while projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh crore are under implementation. In addition, another Rs 2 lakh crore worth of projects are in the pipeline,” he said.

The minister added that investments in road transport, highways and logistics are aimed at improving connectivity and boosting economic activity in a region long affected by infrastructure gaps. “This sustained push will change the face of infrastructure in Assam and the Northeast,” he said.

The remarks come as the government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks to retain power in Assam, highlighting its development record and welfare schemes.

Reiterating the party’s stance on inclusivity, Gadkari said, “It is the BJP’s policy to take everyone together,” while maintaining that opposition is directed at illegal infiltration and not any religious group.

At a recent rally in Assam, he said India could provide shelter to people with shared heritage seeking refuge, but could not accept illegal entrants as it would turn the country into a “dharamshala”.

Referring to the principle of unity in diversity, he said the BJP is not against any caste, religion or language and supports granting rights in line with the Constitution, in an apparent reference to provisions under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Turning to West Bengal, Gadkari claimed there is growing support for political change. “People are in favour of change,” he said, adding that the party would focus on governance and development rather than “unnecessary political confrontation”.

The BJP has been working to expand its presence in the state after emerging as a major opposition force in the 2021 elections.

Responding to allegations by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is a covert attempt at rigging, Gadkari said national interest remains paramount.

“We do not want to enter into any kind of politics on national issues. We should look at issues keeping the nation’s interest supreme,” he said.