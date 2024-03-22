A day after it released its third list, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rolled out the fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The list includes- actor and politician Raadhika Sarathkumar will fight from the Virudhnagar constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Raadhika Sarathkumar is the wife of actor R Sarath Kumar, who had on March 12 merged his Akila Indiya Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) with the BJP.



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From Puducherry, the party has fielded A Namassivayam. As for Tamil Nadu, the party has announced the name of the following candidates -- Pon V Balaganapathy (Tiruvallur), RC Paul Kanagaraj (Chennai North), A Ashwathaman (Tiruvannamalai), KP Ramalingam (Namakkal), AP Muruganandam (Tiruppur), K Vasantharajan (Pollachi), VV Senthilnathan (Karur), P Karthiyayini (Chidambaram), SGM Ramesh (Nagapattinam), M Muruganandam (Thanjavur), Devanathan Yadav (Sivaganga), Raama Sreenivasan (Madurai), Raadhika Sarathkumar (Virudhunagar), B John Pandian (Tenkasi).