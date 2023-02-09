The ruling BJP in Tripura on February 9 released its election manifesto focusing especially on ‘women’ and ‘indigenous people’ of the state.

BJP National President JP Nadda has released the poll manifesto named as ‘Sankalp Patra 2023’ comprising 24 promises.

“Unlike other Political Parties, whenever the BJP comes up with a Manifesto, with a Vision Document, it is not a piece of paper for it, but a 'Commitment' towards people, towards the nation. Did you ever hear in 70 years that a leader brings his report card? But when a BJP leader comes in front, he brings his report card and tells the roadmap ahead”, said Nadda.

Claiming that BJP strive for development and what they commit, they accomplish, Nadda said, “I am proud to state that I represent a Party, which has a leader like Modi Ji and which has absolutely changed the nature of politics in the country. Have you seen any leader in the nation's history coming up with a Report Card? It's only the BJP, the leaders of which come up with the Report Card of their progress and the Roadmap for their future course”.

He further said that 2018 has been proved both the 'Exit Gate' as well as 'Entry Gate' for Tripura.

“'Exit Gate' for the Left Wing Extremism, Corruption & Crimes; 'Entry Gate' for the Peace, Prosperity, Brotherhood, Development & a Great Rise of Tripura”, said Nadda.

He said the next 5 years will further strengthen development in Tripura - PM Modi Ji's model of HIRA will help bring prosperity more than ever before.

The party this time has promised a bond of Rs. 50,000 to each family from financially weaker sections on the birth of a girl child under ‘Balika Somriddhi Scheme’, Under Mukhyamantri Konya Atmonirbhor Yojana to provide free scooty to meritorious college-going female students and 2 free LPG cylinders to all the beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana.

This time BJP has said promised of restructure TTAADC to provide it with greater autonomy and additional legislative, executive, administrative, and financial powers, within the framework of the proposed 125th Constitution Amendment Bill and would provide Rs 5000 financial assistance under Tripura Janjati Bikash Yojana.

The party had promised to establish Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Tribal University in Gandacherra in Dhalai district to research, promote and preserve tribal culture and studies.

“If BJP voted in power again we will invest an amount of ₹500 crores to provide collateral-free loans of up to ₹10 lakhs to MSMEs and Entrepreneurs with a 100% credit guarantee cover”, said Nadda.

It has also promised to invest Rs 600 crores in the Tripura Unnata Gram Fund for further developing rural infrastructure.