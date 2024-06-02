Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a familiar victory on June 2 as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched a majority, securing 37 seats out of the 60-member assembly, according to Election Commission officials.

Vote counting for the 50 contested seats, held on April 19, is currently underway. Additionally, the saffron party claimed victory in 10 uncontested seats.

Out of the 50 contested seats, BJP has emerged victorious in 27 and is leading in 8 others, solidifying its position in the northeastern state once again. The party is expected to win four seats more than the 41 in 2019.

However, amidst the BJP's overall victory, notable losses were observed. Sitting Education Minister Er Taba Tedir, a BJP candidate from the Yachuli assembly constituency, was defeated by Toko Tatung of the NCP. Similarly, sitting BJP MLA Liromoba Nyamar Karbak lost to NPP candidate Pesi Jilen in the West Siang district.

Additionally, Gokar Basar, a sitting NPP MLA, was defeated by BJP candidate Nyabi Jini Dirchi, marking significant shifts in certain constituencies.