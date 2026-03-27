BJP set for ‘historic result’, opposition ‘completely destroyed’: Assam CM

Confidence is running high within the Bharatiya Janata Party as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma projected a decisive victory for the party in the upcoming Assembly elections, citing strong public backing and organisational momentum.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma pointed to the response to the party’s outreach campaign, saying the “Vijay Sankalp Yatra took place, and a large number of people came and blessed us.” He added that the BJP expects a “historic result” in its favour.

The Chief Minister also sharpened his attack on political opponents, particularly Badruddin Ajmal of the All India United Democratic Front. In a strongly worded remark, Sarma said the BJP has “completely destroyed the power of the enemies of Assam,” adding that “next time, I will end the remaining as well.”

A day earlier, Sarma claimed the state has undergone a “complete turnaround” under BJP rule, asserting that support for the party cuts across indigenous communities. “Today, people are seeing a new Assam, based on our strong culture and heritage,” he said.

He further alleged that “people, except Bangladeshi infiltrators, are with the BJP,” and claimed that “no local indigenous Indian people will vote for Congress.” In another pointed remark targeting the opposition, Sarma said, “Congress can't form its government in India; it can form it in Pakistan.”

The comments come amid intensifying political exchanges ahead of the high-stakes election, which will see the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance take on the Indian National Congress for control of the 126-member Assembly.

Sarma, who will contest from the Jalukbari constituency, is seeking to lead the BJP to a third consecutive term in the state. The Congress, meanwhile, is aiming to regain power after years in opposition.

Polling for all 126 constituencies is scheduled for 9 April, with counting of votes set for 4 May, according to the Election Commission of India.