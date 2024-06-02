The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a commanding lead in the initial trends of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, as counting of votes for the 50 assembly seats began on June 2 morning. According to the latest figures from the Election Commission of India, the BJP is leading in 30 constituencies across the state.

The National People's Party (NPP) has emerged as the second-largest force, leading in eight assembly seats. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is ahead in three constituencies, while the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) and independent candidates are leading in two seats each.

The Congress party, which had a significant presence in the previous assembly, is currently leading in only one constituency, based on the initial trends.

After the first round of counting in the Doimukh constituency of Papum Pare district, BJP candidate Nabam Vivek has taken a substantial lead with 4,433 votes, followed by Tana Hali with 3,095 votes and Nabam Tado with 170 votes.

Also, Mahesh Chai, the BJP candidate from Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh, is also leading in the initial rounds of counting.

The counting process commenced at 6 am amid tight security measures, despite heavy rainfall across the state. Hundreds of supporters from various political parties gathered near the counting centers, eagerly awaiting the results.

The BJP had already secured 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, as the elections were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

As the day progresses, the final results will provide a clearer picture of the political landscape in Arunachal Pradesh. The voting patterns and the distribution of seats among the parties will shape the course of governance in the northeastern state for the next five years.

Political analysts are closely monitoring the trends, as the BJP's strong performance could solidify its position in the region, while other parties like the NPP and NCP could introduce new dynamics in the state's political arena.