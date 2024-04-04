In a bold move signaling a strategic shift in Sikkim's political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to contest the upcoming state assembly elections independently, severing ties with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) after failed alliance negotiations. The elections are scheduled for April 19, marking a pivotal moment in the state's political trajectory.

The rift between the BJP and the SKM emerged from disagreements over seat allocations, prompting the saffron party to chart its own course in Sikkim's electoral arena. Despite previously holding 12 seats in the outgoing assembly, primarily through defections from the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), the BJP now faces a setback with only seven members vying for seats in the upcoming polls, following five defections.

Undeterred by the challenges, the BJP's Sikkim unit president, DR Thapa, remains resolute in rallying support around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the promise of aligning Sikkim with the national development agenda.

"Sikkim's strategic significance demands a robust government to safeguard the rights of its people and propel development in tandem with national aspirations," said Thapa.

However, the BJP's ascent faces staunch opposition rhetoric, notably from SKM candidate Kala Rai, who dismisses the prospect of the lotus blooming in Sikkim's hilly terrain, casting doubt on BJP's appeal in the region.

Meanwhile, other opposition factions, including the Sikkim Democratic Front and the Citizen Action Party (CAP) have sounded alarm bells cautioning against BJP's potential dilution of Sikkim's special status protected under Article 371 (F) of the constitution.

Critics accuse the BJP of jeopardizing indigenous rights, especially with recent legislative amendments expanding the definition of 'Sikkimese' to include descendants of old settlers, a move defended by the BJP as a means to grant tax exemptions.