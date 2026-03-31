BJP to implement UCC within three months if re-elected in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 31 said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state within three months of returning to power.

Speaking on the sidelines of the BJP manifesto release for the upcoming Assembly elections, Sarma said the proposed UCC would be introduced without affecting the rights of tribal and other ethnic communities.

“We will implement the Uniform Civil Code within three months, ensuring that the interests of indigenous and tribal populations remain protected,” he said.

The chief minister also announced plans to introduce stringent legislation against what he termed “love and land jihad,” and said District Commissioners would be empowered under the Illegal Immigrants Expulsion Act, 1950 to expel illegal foreigners within 24 hours.

Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to act against illegal encroachment, particularly in forest and government lands. “We will intensify legal action to reclaim every inch of land from illegal encroachers,” he said, referring to alleged infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh.

Addressing the issue of illegal immigration, Sarma said it remains an ongoing challenge. “As long as India and Bangladesh exist as neighbours, infiltration will continue. This is not a problem with a fixed deadline; it requires continuous efforts,” he stated.

The chief minister also highlighted a series of development and welfare initiatives promised in the BJP manifesto. These include an investment of Rs 5 lakh crore in infrastructure, a Rs 1,800 crore mission to make Assam flood-free, and the creation of two lakh government jobs for youth.

Additionally, the party has pledged to support entrepreneurship by facilitating the creation of 10 lakh entrepreneurs and to provide free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level.

Sarma said the BJP would invest Rs 50,000 crore in strengthening healthcare infrastructure and increase financial assistance under the Orunodoi scheme to Rs 3,000 per month in a phased manner. The party also promised to raise daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 500 and provide annual financial support of Rs 11,000 to small farmers.

“We aim to transform Assam into a $150 billion economy and make it a contributing state to India’s growth story,” Sarma added.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with results scheduled to be announced on May 4.