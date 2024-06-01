The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on track to secure a commanding win in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, according to exit polls conducted by Axis My India for the India Today Group. The polls project the BJP winning between 44 to 51 seats in the 60-member assembly, an increase of up to seven seats from their 2019 performance, where they won 41 seats.

Significantly, the BJP has already secured 10 seats unopposed, further solidifying their dominance in the state. The National People's Party (NPP) is expected to win 2 to 6 seats, a slight decrease from their previous tally of 5 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) is projected to secure 1 to 4 seats, showing a marginal improvement from their 2019 count of 4 seats.

Other parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), Arunachal Democratic Party, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and independents, are anticipated to win 2 to 6 seats collectively.

In terms of vote share, the BJP is leading with an estimated 52 per cent, a modest increase of 1 per cent from the previous election. The NPP's vote share is projected at 17 per cent, a 2 per cent increase. The Congress's vote share is expected to decrease to around 8-9 per cent, down from 17 per cent in 2019. Other parties and independents are projected to secure a combined vote share of 23 per cent, a significant increase of 6 per cent from the last election.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies (read the full methodology here).

Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.