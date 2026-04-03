BJP win will ensure implementation of tribal development roadmap: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 3 said that a roadmap for tribal development prepared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be implemented if the BJP returns to power in the state for a third consecutive term.

Addressing an election rally in Dudhnoi in Goalpara district, Shah said the BJP government has prioritised tribal welfare and development, asserting that continued governance by the party would ensure sustained progress in tribal areas.

“At the top is the Prime Minister, and here in Assam is the Chief Minister—both have prepared a roadmap for tribal development. It will be taken forward if the BJP is given another mandate,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s initiatives, Shah said that while the Indian National Congress had failed to prioritise tribal welfare, the Modi government significantly increased financial allocations for the sector over the past 11 years.

He also underscored the elevation of Droupadi Murmu as India’s first tribal President, calling it a reflection of the government’s commitment to empowering Adivasi communities.

Describing Goalpara as a “Mini Assam” due to its diverse tribal population—including Rabha, Bodo, Hajong, Koch communities and tea garden workers—Shah said only the BJP could ensure inclusive development in such regions.

Addressing concerns around the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Shah said tribal communities would remain outside its ambit and accused the Congress of spreading misinformation to create fear among voters.

“The Congress is spreading rumours that tribals will be affected by the UCC. This is absolutely untrue,” he said.

Shah also promised that each tribal family would be provided with a cow and a buffalo, adding that he would oversee the initiative in his capacity as cooperation minister.

Referring to recent violence in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills, the Union minister alleged that infiltration-related issues had contributed to the unrest and reiterated the BJP government’s commitment to tackling illegal immigration.

He accused the Congress of previously turning Assam into a hub for infiltrators and said the BJP had initiated measures to identify and deport them.

“Give us another five years, and we will rid the state of every identified infiltrator,” Shah said.

The Home Minister further credited the BJP government with restoring peace in Assam through the signing of multiple accords since 2019 and facilitating the surrender of over 10,000 insurgents.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said past instability under Congress rule should not be forgotten, even as the opposition leader questioned references to earlier periods of unrest.

“We must remember the mistakes of the past to ensure they are not repeated,” he said.

Shah warned that any electoral gains by the Congress in the April 9 Assembly polls could lead to renewed instability in the state.

He also highlighted ongoing development projects in Assam, asserting that the scale of such initiatives was beyond the imagination of previous Congress governments.

Urging voters to support the BJP, Shah said, “Do not waste a single vote on the Congress symbol. Cast your vote in favour of the BJP.”

Shah was campaigning for BJP candidates Pabitra Rabha from Goalpara West (ST) and Tankeshwar Rabha from Dudhnoi (ST).

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.