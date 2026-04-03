BJP worker held for fatally assaulting colleague during campaign in Assam’s Charaideo

A campaign activity in Assam’s Charaideo district ended in a fatal incident after an altercation between two party workers turned violent, police said on April 3.

The incident took place in the Uttar Chomdar area of Borhat, where two workers affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party were distributing campaign leaflets for party candidate Dharmeswar Konwar.

According to initial reports, the two men — identified as Tileshwar Murmu and Khudkon Borah — became involved in a heated argument while carrying out campaign work. The cause of the dispute has not yet been confirmed.

Police said the situation escalated quickly, culminating in Murmu allegedly striking Borah on the head with a heavy stick. The blow proved fatal, and Borah died at the scene.

Officers from the Borhat police station have taken the accused into custody. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Investigators are working to establish the sequence of events and the motive behind the altercation, as campaigning continues in the region.