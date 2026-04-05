BJP's Ashok Singhal unveils 'no-cost' digital campaign to rally 1.25 lakh voters in Assam's Dhekiajuli

BJP candidate from the Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency, Ashok Singhal, has outlined a large-scale digital outreach plan as part of his campaign, describing it as an “innovative approach” aimed at reaching voters without conventional campaign expenditure.

Speaking on April 5, Singhal said a social media-driven programme will be organised across approximately 2,500 locations. Each venue is expected to host gatherings of 40 to 50 voters, bringing the total participation to around “1–1.25 lakh participants”.

He added that the campaign will involve a live address delivered online, streamed simultaneously to all identified locations. “The candidate will deliver a speech online, streamed simultaneously to all these locations,” he said, noting that the format allows voters to assemble nearby, reducing travel requirements.

Highlighting the model, Singhal stated that the initiative involves “no campaign cost” in the traditional sense, as localised gatherings eliminate the need for large rallies and associated expenses. He further claimed that “no other contestant in any assembly constituency has attempted such a digital experiment before.”

The outreach plan comes amid the BJP’s broader campaign push in the constituency. Singhal, who is also a Cabinet Minister in Assam, has expressed confidence in the party’s electoral prospects, stating that its support base in Dhekiajuli has strengthened steadily over the past decade.

He said the constituency has remained a BJP stronghold for the last ten years, with a consistent rise in vote share in successive elections. According to him, the party expects to increase its winning margin in the upcoming polls, citing continued public backing for its governance and policies.

Singhal also criticised the Congress, alleging that the party has weakened across Assam due to what he described as inadequate leadership and poor candidate selection. He claimed the opposition lacks substantive issues to present to voters.

Projecting confidence in the wider electoral outcome, he said the BJP and its allies under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are likely to secure a decisive mandate across the state.

The Dhekiajuli constituency in Sonitpur district is expected to witness a closely watched contest as political parties intensify campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections.