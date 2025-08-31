Assam: BPF announces final list of candidates for 2025 BTC polls
The Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) on Sunday, August 31 released its list of candidates for the third and final phase of the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.
- BPF announced candidates for the third and final election phase
- Candidate list includes ST, Non-ST, and open category representatives
- Party aims to boost electoral presence in Bodoland Territorial Region
The Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) on Sunday, August 31 released its list of candidates for the third and final phase of the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.
The announcement was made by party president Hagrama Mohilary, who confirmed that the decision was formally endorsed during the 18th Policy Making Body (PMB) meeting held on August 4 at Daodhara, Baksa.
With this declaration, the BPF has now completed its roster of candidates for the upcoming council polls, positioning itself strongly across key constituencies in the Bodoland Territorial Region.
The candidates declared for the final phase include:
Fakiragram (Non-ST): Azamul Hoque
Banargaon (ST): Jubiraj Basumatary
Chirang Duar (ST): Hagrama Mohilary
Mushalpur (ST): Ansumwi Khungur Baro
Baganpara (ST): Maneswar Brahma
Nagrijuli (Non-ST): Dr. Uttam Das
Mwdwibari (Open): Jagadish Sarkar
Horisinga (ST): Tridip Daimari
The BPF leadership expressed confidence that the chosen candidates would represent the aspirations of the people and strengthen the party’s electoral performance in the BTC elections scheduled later this year.
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