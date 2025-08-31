Assam: BPF announces final list of candidates for 2025 BTC polls

The Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) on Sunday, August 31 released its list of candidates for the third and final phase of the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.



The announcement was made by party president Hagrama Mohilary, who confirmed that the decision was formally endorsed during the 18th Policy Making Body (PMB) meeting held on August 4 at Daodhara, Baksa.



With this declaration, the BPF has now completed its roster of candidates for the upcoming council polls, positioning itself strongly across key constituencies in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The candidates declared for the final phase include:

Fakiragram (Non-ST): Azamul Hoque

Banargaon (ST): Jubiraj Basumatary

Chirang Duar (ST): Hagrama Mohilary

Mushalpur (ST): Ansumwi Khungur Baro

Baganpara (ST): Maneswar Brahma

Nagrijuli (Non-ST): Dr. Uttam Das

Mwdwibari (Open): Jagadish Sarkar

Horisinga (ST): Tridip Daimari

The BPF leadership expressed confidence that the chosen candidates would represent the aspirations of the people and strengthen the party’s electoral performance in the BTC elections scheduled later this year.