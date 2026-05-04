Bodoland People's Front's Charan Boro secures third consecutive Mazbat win with decisive margin

Assam cabinet minister and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Charan Boro has retained the Mazbat assembly seat, defeating his nearest rival by more than 55,000 votes, according to Election Commission data.

Boro polled 84,718 votes, while Priti Rekha Barla of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) secured 29,172 votes. The result marks Boro’s third consecutive victory in the constituency, consolidating his position as a key political figure in the region.

The large margin underscores continued voter support for Boro in Mazbat, a constituency that has remained firmly in his party’s column in recent election cycles. His win is also significant for the BPF, which has maintained a limited but strategic presence in Assam’s political landscape.

Boro was the sole BPF representative in the outgoing state cabinet. He was inducted into the ministry in October last year after his party joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Assam.

With this result, Boro is expected to retain influence within both the state government and his party, as the BPF continues its alliance with the ruling coalition.