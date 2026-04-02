'Bohag Bihu without Zubeen da is like body without soul': Congress leader Pawan Khera

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday, April 2, launched a fierce attack on Assam’s BJP-led government, raising questions over the handling of matters related to Zubeen Garg and accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of avoiding accountability.

Addressing a press conference in Tezpur, Khera remarked, “Bohag Bihu without Zubeen Da is like a body without a soul,” adding that this year’s celebrations carry a sense of grief among people. He alleged that public sentiment reflects unease and unanswered questions surrounding the circumstances of Garg’s death.

Khera questioned why the Chief Minister appears “anxious” whenever demands for justice are raised, asking, “Who is being protected and what is being concealed?” He maintained that seeking justice is not a crime and insisted that the truth must come out.

He also criticised the condition of Zubeen Kshetra, claiming neglect despite what he described as the BJP’s focus on building “five-star-like offices” elsewhere. Referring to earlier remarks linked to the case, Khera said accountability must extend to uncovering any political connections, alleging that a weak chargesheet had been filed.

The Congress leader further accused the state government of failing on multiple fronts, including unemployment, rising drug abuse, women’s safety, and law and order. He alleged that land policies favour select interests, claiming large tracts, including tea garden and tribal areas, have been diverted, putting livelihoods and natural resources at risk.

Calling the day “historic”, Khera announced the Congress manifesto for Assam, stating it was prepared after extensive consultations across communities. He said the document reflects public concerns and aims to “bring Assam back into the mainstream”.

Highlighting key proposals, Khera said the party plans to establish an independent anti-corruption commission, release a white paper on state finances, and ensure transparency in government contracts. He alleged that wealth accumulation among ministers and their families has risen significantly over recent years.

Among welfare measures, the manifesto promises land rights for ten lakh people, financial aid for women entrepreneurs, and expanded healthcare coverage, including a ₹25 lakh cashless insurance scheme. Education reforms include AI-enabled schools, subsidised student loans, and local employment initiatives.

Khera also outlined economic and environmental plans, including support for agriculture, revival of traditional industries, flood management, and conservation of wetlands such as Deepor Beel. Measures to curb land mafias and drug networks were also announced.

On cultural initiatives, he proposed the introduction of a “Zubeen Garg Fellowship” and a centre for excellence in art and culture to honour the late artist’s legacy.

Concluding his address, Khera accused the BJP and RSS of fostering division, stating that people of Assam have “made up their minds” to bring political change in the state.