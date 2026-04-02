Bongaigaon CEO on extended leave during poll, questions over election officer’s role

Even as the Assam government has cancelled leave for all employees in view of the ongoing Assembly election process, controversy has erupted in Bongaigaon district after a senior official went on extended leave, triggering administrative disruption and raising questions over the role of the district election machinery.

According to reports, Gaya Prasad Agarwala, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zila Parishad, has proceeded on a long leave during the crucial election period. Allegations have surfaced that the leave was approved under questionable circumstances, with Dibakar Nath, the District Election Officer, accused of facilitating and protecting the officer.

Sources claim that while other officials and employees are working round the clock on election duties, the absence of a key official has led to a near standstill at the Zila Parishad office. Vendors are reportedly struggling to receive pending payments, and employees have expressed concern over delays in salary disbursement for the current month.

The issue has gained further traction due to Agarwala’s previous role during the 2021 Assembly elections, when he served as Additional Deputy Commissioner in Bongaigaon and also held responsibility as a nodal officer in the transport cell. As per Election Commission norms, officials associated with election duties in a district are not supposed to be posted in the same district for the subsequent Assembly elections. However, Agarwala was reportedly re-posted to Bongaigaon from Bajali district as CEO of the Zila Parishad just about a month before the current elections, allegedly on the recommendation of a state minister.

Questions are now being raised over whether due information regarding his prior election role was withheld from the Election Commission. Allegations suggest that the District Election Officer failed to provide accurate details, allowing Agarwala to avoid transfer. After the matter reportedly came to light, instead of rectifying the situation, the officer is accused of continuing to shield Agarwala, even advising him to go on leave during the election period.

Notably, the Assam government has enforced a blanket cancellation of leave for all state employees from March till May 31 due to election-related duties. In such a scenario, the granting of extended leave to a senior official has sparked widespread criticism.

The absence of the CEO has also impacted functioning across 65 Gaon Panchayats under the Zila Parishad, with administrative work reportedly stalled. The developments have led to growing public concern over governance and accountability, as allegations of administrative complicity and negligence continue to surface.