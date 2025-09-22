BTC election 2025: Kokrajhar records 70.68% voter turnout by 3:30 PM

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, 2025, have seen a significant voter turnout in Kokrajhar district, with approximately 70.68% of eligible voters casting their ballots as of 3:30 PM.

Among the 12 constituencies, Parbatjhora led the turnout with 75.43%, followed by Jamduar at 75.16% and Kachugaon at 75.31%.

Srirampur recorded 73.72%, while Fakiragram and Debargaon recorded comparatively lower turnout of 66.89% and 67.47%, respectively. Other constituencies, including Dotma, Banargaon, and Guma, reported participation around 68–70%.

Election officials confirmed that polling has proceeded smoothly, with adequate security and measures in place to ensure free and fair voting.



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The high participation reflects the active engagement of voters in shaping the governance of the Bodoland Territorial Region.

A total of 26,58,153 voters, including 13,34,600 women, are eligible to cast their votes across 3,359 polling stations. Of these, 187 polling stations will be managed entirely by women polling personnel. The district-wise distribution includes 575 stations in Baksa, 510 in Chirang, 942 in Kokrajhar, 395 in Tamulpur, and 937 in Udalguri.

The BTC has 40 seats, with 30 reserved for Scheduled Tribes, five for non-STs, and the remaining five open to all. Currently, the UPPL governs the council in coalition with the BJP and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP). In the last elections, held after the signing of the 2020 Bodo Accord, the UPPL won 12 seats, the BJP nine, and the GSP one. The BPF had emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, while Congress won one seat, though its member later joined the BJP.