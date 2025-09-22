BTC election 2025: Kokrajhar records 77.97% voter turnout by 4:30 PM

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, 2025, have witnessed robust voter participation in Kokrajhar district, with approximately 77.97% of eligible voters casting their ballots as of 4:30 PM.

Among the 12 constituencies, Srirampur recorded the highest turnout at 85.65%, followed by Kachugaon at 81.53% and Parbatjhora at 80.39%.

Other constituencies, including Guma, Jamduar, and Soraibil, reported turnout above 78%, while Debargaon recorded the lowest participation at 72.44%. Dotma, Banargaon, Baukhungri, and Salakati registered turnout ranging between 74% and 77%.

Election authorities confirmed that polling has proceeded smoothly, with security personnel and election staff deployed across all polling stations to ensure free and fair voting.

The strong turnout reflects the active engagement of voters in determining local governance in the Bodoland Territorial Region.