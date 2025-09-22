BTC election 2025: Kokrajhar records nearly 54% voter turnout till 1:30 PM

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections witnessed brisk polling on Monday, with Kokrajhar district recording an overall voter turnout of 53.98% till 1:30 PM, according to official estimates.

Among the constituencies, Parbatjhora (60.96%), Jamduar (60.03%), and Kachugaon (60.01%) reported the highest turnout, crossing the 60% mark by early afternoon. Close behind were Srirampur (58.32%) and Soraibil (54.50%), reflecting active participation from voters.

On the other hand, Guma (44.30%) reported the lowest turnout so far, while Fakiragram (48.76%) also remained below the 50% mark. The constituencies of Dotma (52.49%), Banargaon (54.33%), Debargaon (51.66%), Baukhungri (53.27%), and Salakati (52.17%) reported moderate voting trends.

Officials said polling has been peaceful so far, with voters turning up steadily across booths. The Election Commission has deployed adequate security personnel to ensure free and fair voting in the politically significant BTC elections.



Also Read: BTC Polls: Promod Boro hits back at Akhil Gogoi over land allegations, warns of defamation case