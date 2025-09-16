BTR Polls 2025: Pijush Hazarika confident of winning all seven Udalguri constituencies

Guardian Minister of Udalguri district and senior BJP leader Pijush Hazarika expressed strong confidence on Tuesday that the party will sweep all seven council constituencies of Udalguri in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Council elections.

Addressing large campaign gatherings, Hazarika said the people’s faith in BJP’s vision of development, peace, and progress underpins this confidence.

“The BJP is contesting in seven council constituencies of Udalguri district. I am confident we will secure victory in all these constituencies because the people believe in development, peace, and progress,” he said.

Highlighting the impact of central welfare schemes, Hazarika pointed to Ayushman Bharat, which provides free and quality healthcare to poor families, calling it a historic empowerment made possible by the BJP government.

Despite heavy rains and storms, thousands attended the party’s campaign meetings across Udalguri, reflecting strong public trust and support. “Rain or storm cannot weaken the spirit of BTR. The people’s love and blessings for the BJP are endless. This bond is beyond politics — it is trust, faith, and togetherness,” Hazarika said.