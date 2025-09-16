BTR Polls 2025: Pramod Boro promises full implementation of Bodo Peace Accord by 2027

UPPL Chief Pramod Boro addressed a large gathering in 31 No. Khwirabari, pledging a new era of peace, unity, and development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Emphasising the party’s core values – “Maa, Maati, Jaati, Shiksha and Shanti” (Mother, Land, Community, Education, and Peace) – Boro expressed confidence in UPPL’s victory in the upcoming BTR elections, stating, “Our vision is to transform promises into action.”

The party’s manifesto includes social welfare initiatives such as the Bodoland Household Income Guarantee, which aims to empower over one lakh vulnerable households to earn Rs 3,000 or more per month.

Senior citizens will receive support through Jeshta Sewa Asoni at the grassroots level. In education, UPPL plans to establish the Bodoland International School of Peace and Happiness at Tamulpur by 2027.

Boro also highlighted long-term peace initiatives, including the Bodoland Happiness Mission and full implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord by 2027, building on 85% progress already achieved.

Support programs for over 10,000 former Volunteer Force members and annual aid for 12,000 surviving mothers of martyrs were also outlined, underlining the party’s focus on harmony and community welfare.