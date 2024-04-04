In a bid to ensure active participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the cabinet of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed to the Eastern Nagaland Gazetted Officers Association (ENGOA) to persuade the people of the region to engage in the democratic process.

During a significant meeting held at the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday evening, Chief Minister Rio and his cabinet members engaged in discussions with ENGOA officials and other prominent leaders from the eastern region. State government spokesperson and minister KG Kenye briefed reporters about the meeting's outcomes.

"The cabinet convened with ENGOA and various leaders from the eastern region to address the longstanding statehood issue and to assess the progress made thus far," Kenye stated.

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), representing seven Naga tribes across six districts, has persistently advocated for a separate state since 2010, citing neglect in developmental endeavors. Expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of resolution, the ENPO declared a 'public emergency' on March 5, urging citizens to boycott the polls and imposing a shutdown within its jurisdiction.

Despite appeals from the state cabinet and Eastern Nagaland Legislators' Union, the ENPO remained steadfast in its decision, even communicating its stance to the Election Commission of India on April 1.

Kenye emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation in resolving the issue. "With understanding and patience, we should work towards resolution. Even if not resolved before the elections, it's a process that will persist," he noted.

Addressing the ENGOA's role, Kenye highlighted their commitment to persuading the ENPO towards participation in the electoral process. "The ENGOA has assured the government of its efforts to encourage ENPO's involvement," he affirmed.

Kenye reiterated the government's call for active participation in the electoral process, emphasizing its significance in shaping the nation's democratic fabric.