Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 6 lashed out the opposition party and said that the communists are criminals while congress is a party of corruption.

While addressing a mega rally at Khowai old airport , the Union Minister said that voting for Tipra Motha means voting for Congress and voting for Congress means voting for the Left.

“Voting for the Left Front means re-establishing the rule of violence in Tripura. There were unfortunate incidents of killing of over hundreds of the BJP workers between 2016 and 2018; violence, insurgency and corruption had become the routine matters. Under the BJP rule, it just 5 years to bring a decline of around 30% in such activities. Northeast today is walking on the path of development instead of militancy”, he said.

Shah claimed that both the Communists and the Congress have played dirty politics with the people of Tripura.

"Analyse the impacts of around 30 years of the rule of Communists, around 15 years of the rule of Congress and just 5 years of the rule of the BJP, you will get all the answers.", Amit Shah said.

"Left and Congress used to do scams, today both have come together. While no one can raise a single allegation of scam on the BJP. BJP has run a transparent government under the leadership of Modi ji, a government which has run the welfare of the poor”, he said.

He said that BJP’s slogan 'Chalo Paltai' in 2018 was not meant for changing the government, but for changing the situation in Tripura, for bringing development in Tripura.

“In 5 years, the BJP did the work of changing the 27 years of misrule by the Left. The orgy of violence was going on in Tripura for 27 years and BJP did the work of changing it. The injustice that was being done to the tribal brothers and sisters for 27 years, worked to end that injustice. The 'Cadre Rule' of the Communists has been replaced by the 'Constitutional Rule' by the BJP”, Shah said adding that BJP ended the environment of fear, and the leadership of PM Modi Ji has made Tripura a truly developed State.