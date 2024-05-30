The high-stakes campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Thursday evening, setting the stage for polling in 57 seats across 7 states and the Union territory of Chandigarh on June 1.

This phase includes polling in all 13 seats of Punjab and four seats in Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, three in Jharkhand, and the Chandigarh constituency will also cast their votes.

Of notable interest in this phase is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid for a third consecutive term from Varanasi, adding significant gravity to the electoral dynamics.

With voting already completed in 486 seats across 28 states and Union territories in the previous six phases, the overall voter turnout has been noteworthy. The turnout figures for the first six phases stood at 66.14%, 66.71%, 65.68%, 69.16%, 62.2%, and 63.36% respectively, reflecting a substantial engagement of the electorate in the democratic process.

The culmination of the final phase of polling marks a crucial milestone in the electoral journey, with the nation eagerly awaiting the results. The counting of votes is scheduled to commence on June 4.