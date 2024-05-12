A case has been registered against actor Allu Arjun and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh.

The case is based on the accusations of organizing a large public gathering at MLA Reddy's residence without prior permission, a move deemed to be in contravention of election regulations. The incident occurred ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, prompting swift legal action.

The FIR, lodged under Section 144 due to the ongoing election regulations, was initiated by Deputy Tehsildar P Ramachandra Rao from Nandyala Rural, entrusted with overseeing electoral activities in the Nandyala constituency.

The controversy arose when MLA Reddy reportedly invited Allu Arjun to the gathering without obtaining the necessary permissions, leading to allegations of breaching the Model Code of Conduct.

In response to the developments, Allu Arjun clarified his stance, stating that his visit to Nandyala was solely to support a friend and not indicative of any political endorsement. "I came here on my own. Among my friends, in whichever field they are in, I will step up and help them if they need my help. It doesn't mean I am backing or supporting any political party," explained Allu Arjun during a conversation with reporters in Nandyala.