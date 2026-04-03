Chopper snag grounds Amit Shah in Dhubri, backs Ashwini Roy Sarkar via phone

A technical snag in Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s helicopter led to the cancellation of his scheduled visit to Golakganj on Friday, but the BJP leader addressed supporters through a mobile phone call, ensuring his message reached the rally.

Shah was slated to attend a Vijay Sankalp Yatra event in Golakganj to boost the NDA’s campaign in Dhubri district ahead of the Assembly elections. Despite being unable to land, he delivered a telephonic address to thousands of supporters gathered at the venue.

During the call, Shah strongly endorsed BJP candidate Ashwini Roy Sarkar, urging voters to ensure his victory in the upcoming polls. He described Sarkar, a former MLA from the constituency, as a dedicated leader who understands the needs of the people.

“I am physically absent today due to a technical snag, but my support for Ashwini Roy Sarkar and the people of Dhubri is unwavering,” Shah said during the address, appealing for a decisive mandate to accelerate development in the region.

The rally concluded with local BJP leaders and the candidate continuing campaign activities, projecting the Home Minister’s telephonic outreach as a demonstration of the party’s commitment to connect with voters despite unforeseen challenges.