Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu of tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers during a meeting with the state's Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on June 2nd, 2024.

Governor Parnaik accepted the resignation and advised Chief Minister Khandu and his Council of Ministers to continue discharging their duties until the formation of a new government. This move comes as the state prepares for a transition of power following the completion of Shri Khandu's tenure.

In accordance with Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India, Governor Parnaik has also acted upon the Cabinet's recommendation to dissolve the Seventh State Legislative Assembly with immediate effect. This decision sets the stage for fresh elections in the state, marking a pivotal moment in Arunachal Pradesh's political landscape.

Expressing gratitude for Chief Minister Khandu's leadership and stewardship of the state's affairs during his tenure, Governor Parnaik commended the outgoing Chief Minister for his dedication to public service and the effective management of the state administration.