The National People’s Party (NPP) and Voice of the People Party (VPP) are projected to share one seat each, according to the India Today Axis My India exit poll.

VPP’s Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon who has contested from the Shillong constituency is likely to lead his party towards a win, with a 55 per cent vote share, as per the survey. NPP meanwhile may lag with a 10 per cent share while Congress is likely to grab 28 per cent vote share.

From the Tura constituency, however, NPP is expected to take the lead with a vote share of 45 per cent but with a tough competition from the Congress which is likely to grab a vote share of 43 per cent.

NPP’s (National People’s Party) Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh was in the fray from Shillong constituency and was face to face with Congress MP Vincent H Pala.

It may be mentioned that the NPP did not field a BJP candidate from Shillong constituency this time.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies (read the full methodology here).

Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.