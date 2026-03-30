Congress alleges ‘intimidation politics’ by BJP in Assam campaign push

Senior leaders of the Indian National Congress on Sunday, March 29 intensified their campaign for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of using welfare schemes for political leverage.

Addressing an election meeting in support of Congress candidate Mira Borthakur, Gogoi alleged that beneficiaries, particularly women, are being pressured to attend BJP programmes under threat of losing government benefits. He claimed that some recipients have received calls warning them that their entitlements could be discontinued if they do not participate in party events or listen to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme.

Gogoi said welfare schemes are funded through public money and must be delivered without political conditions. He stated that such benefits should not be linked to participation in political activities.

Outlining the Congress party’s proposed measures, Gogoi referred to its “five guarantees”, including financial assistance of ₹50,000 for women to support small businesses and self-employment. He also announced a proposal to establish a dedicated department for senior citizens and provide a monthly pension of Rs 1,250.

Among other promises, he cited free health insurance coverage of up to ₹25 lakh per family, distribution of land pattas to 10 lakh indigenous people, and a commitment to ensure justice within 100 days in the case related to late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg.

Taking aim at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi questioned the credibility of his statements and accused him of political opportunism. He also remarked that the contest in Assam is between what he described as the “old tainted Congress” and the “real Congress”.

Earlier in the day, Gogoi attended a rally in Naoboicha in Lakhimpur addressed by Mallikarjun Kharge before travelling to Guwahati for the Dispur programme.

Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar also addressed the gathering. He criticised the BJP’s governance model, alleging that it promotes division and has not fulfilled key electoral promises over the past decade.

Shivakumar questioned the effectiveness of the “double engine” government, asking why Scheduled Tribe status has not been granted to six communities despite repeated assurances. He said the Congress prioritises inclusive development and pointed to the implementation of welfare guarantees in Karnataka as an example of delivery on commitments.

Expressing confidence in Borthakur’s prospects in Dispur, Shivakumar referred to past allegations made against the Chief Minister and said these issues should be publicly addressed.

He also commented on the burial site of Zubeen Garg, describing the artist as a significant cultural figure and expressing concern over its condition and location.

The campaign event was attended by several senior Congress leaders, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, as the party stepped up its outreach ahead of the April 9 polls.