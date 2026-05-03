Congress and allies gear up for Assam poll counting amid victory claims

Congress and its allies in Assam have asserted that they are poised for victory as counting of votes is set for Monday, May 4, following a joint meeting of alliance partners to review preparedness and ensure vigilance during the process.

Leaders of six parties that contested the election together met on May 2 to discuss coordination and measures to prevent any irregularities during counting. Among those present were Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, representatives of CPI(M) and CPI(ML), and APHLC president John Ingti Kathar. Candidates who contested the polls also attended the meeting.

Addressing the media, Gaurav Gogoi said voters across Upper Assam, Lower Assam, Barak Valley and hill regions had “cast their votes to make a new government,” adding that the results would reflect this sentiment. He emphasised the need to remain alert, stating, “We will have to keep an eye on the strong rooms… We are all united.” He also accused the BJP of attempting to influence perception through exit polls but said the alliance would not be “falling into this trap.”

Gogoi further alleged that attempts were made by the ruling party to create disturbances during polling, but said these were countered promptly through complaints to the administration. He noted that detailed discussions had taken place to guard against “any biased activities” during counting.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who attended the meeting, expressed confidence that Assam would see a change in government. He cautioned that the ruling party might attempt “various tactical manoeuvres” on counting day, but said the alliance was prepared to counter them. “Our team in Assam is strong, united and confident… I personally don’t believe in [exit polls],” he said, adding that legal and organisational teams were on alert.

AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh said the Congress had fought the election strongly despite “adverse circumstances” and criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for alleged remarks against opponents.

Akhil Gogoi claimed the alliance would secure more than 70 seats and asserted that Gaurav Gogoi would become the next Chief Minister. Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the fall of the BJP government was “certain”, while John Ingti Kathar expressed optimism about results in Karbi Anglong.

The Assam Assembly election, held in a single phase on April 9, covered 126 seats. The BJP-led alliance is seeking a third consecutive term in a state long considered a Congress stronghold.

Exit polls, however, have projected an advantage for the ruling alliance. Several agencies forecast the BJP-led NDA securing between 85 and 101 seats, while the Congress-led alliance is estimated to win between 23 and 36 seats, with a small share going to other parties.