Congress candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed stuns with massive bike rally in Chamaria ahead of polls

Ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Chamaria constituency witnessed a large-scale political mobilisation as Congress candidate and sitting MLA, Rekibuddin Ahmed, led a massive bike rally across key areas of the constituency.

The rally commenced at around 10 a.m. from the Goroimari Town Club playground and passed through several parts of Goorimari and Chamaria blocks. According to party estimates, over 3,000 motorcycles participated in the procession, making it one of the largest campaign events in the constituency in recent days.

Ahmed was accompanied by All India Congress leader Nuri Khan, who joined the campaign outreach during its final phase. The rally saw participation from a large number of party workers and supporters, with slogans in support of Ahmed and senior Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi and Rahul Gandhi, raised throughout the route.

Crowds gathered along the roadside to witness the procession, reflecting heightened political engagement in the constituency ahead of polling. Party sources claimed that nearly 7,000 workers, including those on two-wheelers and four-wheelers, took part in the mobilisation.

Speaking to reporters during the rally, Ahmed referred to his previous electoral performance in Soigaon, where he had won by a margin of 96,000 votes. He expressed confidence of securing over 1.5 lakh votes in Chamaria, a newly constituted seat. He also stated that criticism from Badruddin Ajmal could indirectly benefit the Congress by consolidating additional support.

The rally marked the culmination of the Congress campaign in the constituency, serving as a final outreach effort before polling. With voting scheduled imminently, Chamaria is set for a closely watched electoral contest, with parties intensifying last-minute efforts to mobilise voters.