Congress committed 'sin' by including Zubeen's death issue in its manifesto: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 31 launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of politicising the death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg by including the issue in its election manifesto.

Sarma said Zubeen Garg holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Assam and termed it unfortunate that his name was being used for “collecting votes.” He maintained that the matter is currently sub judice, adding that a fast-track court has already been constituted and hearings are underway.

“The Congress has committed an unpardonable crime by including Zubeen’s name and his death in its election manifesto. If they truly want justice, they can engage a lawyer and argue the case in court,” Sarma said, asserting that people would respond strongly to such “politics of sentiment” during the elections.

The Chief Minister alleged that corruption and inefficiencies under previous regimes had delayed justice in such cases, while the present government has ensured swift legal proceedings. He expressed confidence that the case could be resolved within a few months, possibly within 100 days.

Referring to the Congress manifesto promise of delivering justice within 100 days of coming to power, Sarma questioned the party’s credibility, alleging that individuals accused in the case had links with Congress leaders. He further claimed that the state government is committed to ensuring strict legal action against all those involved.

Sarma also alleged that a video circulating on social media suggests attempts to raise the issue of Zubeen Garg’s death at the national level, including the Congress Working Committee, calling it part of a larger conspiracy. He warned that those engaging in such “dirty politics” would not be spared.

Clarifying his own stance, the Chief Minister said he does not wish to politicise the singer’s death and would instead pay respects by visiting memorial sites. He criticised Congress leaders for making public visits with media presence, suggesting it was done for political mileage.

The Chief Minister also referenced the developments in the case, noting that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted and that arrests had already been made, with the matter currently under judicial consideration.

Zubeen Garg had died on September 19 last year in Singapore after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest while swimming. The incident had drawn widespread attention across Assam, with calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.