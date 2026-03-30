Congress condemns attack on Naduar candidate, calls it assault on democracy

Congress leader Ripun Bora on March 30 strongly condemned the alleged attack on party candidate Sunil Chetri in Naduar Legislative Assembly Constituency, terming it a “cowardly act” and an attack on democratic values.

In a statement, Bora alleged that such incidents reflect desperation among political opponents and claimed that the violence was aimed at intimidating opposition voices ahead of the elections. He asserted that in a democracy, every citizen has the right to campaign freely and participate in political activities without fear.

Describing the incident as an attempt to silence the people’s voice, Bora demanded immediate identification and punishment of those responsible. He added that Assam “will not bow down to fear,” emphasising the need to uphold democratic principles during the electoral process.

This comes days after a serious incident of alleged political violence was reported from Naduar Assembly constituency in Assam’s Sonitpur district, where several BJP workers were injured in an attack in the Tupia area.

According to allegations, former MLA Praneswar Basumatary attempted to attack a BJP worker with a knife. Reports suggest that four to five BJP workers sustained injuries and were shifted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Security forces, including personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force, were deployed to bring the situation under control, while authorities are expected to carry out a detailed investigation into the incident.