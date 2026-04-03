‘Congress created identity crisis’: Yogi Adityanath targets rivals over infiltration in Assam

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 3 accused the Indian National Congress of creating an “identity crisis” in Assam by allegedly allowing infiltration, as campaigning intensifies ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the issue extended beyond a single region and stemmed from what he described as a long-standing policy approach. “The Congress created a crisis of identity… by allowing infiltrators to enter, they created a crisis of identity in Assam,” he said.

He contrasted this with the tenure of governments led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, crediting them with safeguarding the state’s cultural and historical legacy. Referring to successive administrations under Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Adityanath said these governments “not only preserved Assam’s identity but also honoured Assam’s music, culture… and great heroic warriors,” adding that “development is visible in Assam”.

At another rally in Barpeta, he sharpened his criticism of the Congress, drawing a comparison between rival political blocs. He said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had focused on governance and welfare delivery, while alleging that Congress-led administrations “promoted anarchy, riots and infiltration” over several decades.

“The NDA… has worked to advance India’s culture, traditions and heritage… delivering the benefits of a non-discriminatory governance plan,” he said, adding that the alliance was committed to accelerating Assam’s progress. He further claimed that earlier Congress governments had obstructed security in the state.

Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9 across 126 Assembly constituencies, with counting scheduled for 4 May. The BJP, along with its allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front, is seeking a third consecutive term in power.

The Congress is contesting the election as part of a six-party alliance that includes Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference.