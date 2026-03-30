Congress ‘decimated’ in Assam due to weak leadership: Ashok Singhal

Assam Cabinet Minister and BJP candidate from Dhekiajuli, Ashok Singhal on Monday, March 30, expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral prospects in the constituency, asserting that the party’s support base has consistently strengthened over the past decade.



Addressing the media during campaign activities in Sonitpur district, Singhal stated that Dhekiajuli has remained a stronghold of the BJP for the last ten years, with the party witnessing a steady increase in vote share in successive elections.



Singhal said that the BJP expects a further rise in its winning margin in the upcoming Assembly elections, citing what he described as sustained public support for the party’s governance and policies.



Singhal also criticised the Congress party, alleging that it has weakened across Assam due to what he termed as inadequate leadership and poor candidate selection. He claimed that the opposition lacks substantive issues to present before voters.



Expressing confidence in the broader electoral outcome, the minister said he anticipates a decisive mandate in favour of the BJP and its allies under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) across the state.



The Dhekiajuli constituency in Sonitpur district is set to witness a closely watched contest as political parties intensify campaigning ahead of the polls.