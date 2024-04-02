At an election campaign rally in Nazira, Assam, Minister Pijush Hazarika of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a scathing swipe at the Indian National Congress, accusing them of inertia during their long reign in both India and Assam. Hazarika criticized the Congress's track record of governance, contrasting it with the strides made under BJP rule.

Addressing the crowd, Hazarika highlighted the transformative initiatives undertaken by the BJP government, emphasizing the expansion of welfare schemes and infrastructure development across Assam. He highlighted the significance of the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' policy, which has streamlined access to essential food supplies for millions of Assamese households, a feat he claimed was absent during Congress rule.

Hazarika also compared the housing schemes implemented by both parties. He asserted that under BJP's watch, housing initiatives had evolved to provide more spacious accommodations at a higher subsidy, directly benefitting the common people. The Minister also lauded the BJP's commitment to agricultural prosperity, citing substantial increases in procurement prices for staple crops as evidence of their dedication to farmers' welfare.

Promising further advancements, Hazarika announced ambitious plans to Orunodoi scheme kits to all ration card-holding families, alongside initiatives aimed at empowering women through education and entrepreneurship. He urged voters to consider the BJP's progressive agenda, contrasting it with what he labeled as Congress's legacy of stagnation.