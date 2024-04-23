Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, held a campaign in Samaguri under Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency today, as a part of the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' for the upcoming election.

He launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing them of indulging in vote bank politics to secure votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sarma stated, "Congress is brazenly indulging in vote bank politics to win this constituency but such tricks won’t work this time." He highlighted Congress's attempts to instill fear among the Muslim community regarding their religious practices under a BJP-led government.

Addressing the crowd, Sarma questioned Congress's claims, "Is anyone facing any issue in 'namaz ada'? Is there anyone who has faced issues to celebrate Eid? Is there someone who has been troubled while 'Roja'?" He challenged Congress's narrative, asking the audience whether they have experienced any hindrance to their religious practices during the BJP's tenure. The Assam CM further said, "Congress Go BACK."

Sarma also emphasized the BJP's commitment to eradicating corruption and promoting transparency in governance. He contrasted the BJP's approach to job opportunities, stating, "During the Congress regime anyone who needed a job, was asked to bride with money but during the reign of BJP nobody needs to give money to get a job."

He further highlighted the BJP's welfare initiatives, such Orunodoi, which provides financial assistance to needy families. Sarma clarified, "Is Orunodoi limited to Hindu women? Do Muslims benefit from Orunodoi?" He pledged to extend the benefits of Arunodoi to all households, emphasizing the BJP's inclusive approach compared to Congress's alleged selective policies.

Sarma assured, "I will give Orunodoi to everyone's home. Congress can't give you that but only the BJP." His statements resonated with the crowd, highlighting the political fervor and competitive spirit as the elections draw closer.