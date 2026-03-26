Congress hatching dangerous conspiracy to protect rights of ‘Miyas’: Assam BJP chief

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on March 26 launched a sharp attack on the Indian National Congress, alleging that its slogan “Natun Bor Asom” (New Greater Assam) is a “dangerous conspiracy” aimed at protecting the rights of “Miyas” at the cost of indigenous communities.

Saikia asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to safeguarding the state and its people, adding that such efforts would be carried forward to future generations. He described the Congress slogan as unacceptable in its current form and said it would be rectified if the BJP returns to power in April 2026.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Saikia claimed that the slogan reflects a vision where the rights of certain communities would be prioritised over indigenous interests. He argued that the term “Miya,” historically used in a pejorative sense for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, is now being adopted by some groups as a form of assertion.

Accusing the Congress of pursuing divisive politics, Saikia said the party attempted to build a “counter-narrative” against measures taken by the BJP-led government, including steps against child marriage, population control initiatives, and action on illegal infiltration.

Referring to the legacy of Sukapha, Saikia said that if Congress had shown “even some respect” for Assam’s historical figures, it would not have promoted such slogans. He further questioned whether people want an Assam where “Miyas have the upper hand” or a BJP-led Assam focused on secure and balanced development.

Saikia also criticised the Congress’ role during the updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), alleging that the party failed to take concrete steps to address infiltration issues, resulting in an incomplete process. He added that the BJP has approached the Supreme Court seeking re-verification of the final NRC draft.

On the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Saikia reiterated that it remains a commitment of the BJP and not merely a political issue. He maintained that the government’s actions are aimed at protecting indigenous rights and ensuring long-term stability in the state.