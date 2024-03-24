Congress leader Naveen Jindal resigns, joins BJP ahead of elections
Jindal, a seasoned politician announced his decision to part ways with the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Congress leader Naveen Jindal resigns, joins BJP ahead of elections
Ahead of the impending elections, former Member of Parliament and Congress leader, Naveen Jindal, has announced his resignation from the Congress party. Jindal, a seasoned politician announced his decision to part ways with the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
This is a developing story. Further details awaited.
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