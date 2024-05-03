Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. This move marks a strategic decision by the Congress party as Rahul Gandhi steps into the electoral arena from a constituency with deep historical significance.

The announcement came following the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) press release on May 3, confirming Rahul Gandhi's candidacy from Raebareli, a seat previously held by his mother, Sonia Gandhi. The decision underscores the Congress party's commitment to Raebareli, which has long been regarded as a stronghold of the Gandhi-Nehru family in Uttar Pradesh.

Simultaneously, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh as its nominee from Raebareli. Singh, who contested against Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is set to face Rahul Gandhi in what promises to be a closely-watched electoral battle.

The nomination filing deadline for the seats scheduled for polling on May 20 in the fifth phase of the seven-phase general elections closed on May 3, prompting both parties to intensify their nomination processes in Raebareli.

Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Amethi from 2004 until 2019 and currently holds the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, has expressed his readiness to comply with the party's directives and engage actively in the electoral campaign in Raebareli.

Raebareli's political landscape has been deeply intertwined with the Gandhi-Nehru family's legacy, with Sonia Gandhi representing the constituency from 2004 to 2024. Before that, Sonia Gandhi contested and represented the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in 1999, succeeding Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Raebareli are expected to witness a spirited contest between Rahul Gandhi and Dinesh Pratap Singh, shaping the political narrative in Uttar Pradesh's electoral landscape.