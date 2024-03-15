Congress MP candidate Rakibul Hussain commenced his campaign in Kholabandha, Chenga, with a critique aimed at MP Badruddin Ajmal and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. He criticized both, accusing Sarma of ruling with fear.

Hussain spared no words in accusing Chief Minister Sarma of governing through intimidation and hostility, boldly declaring, "Even if 50 Himanta Biswa Sarmas come, they will not be able to move a hair of the minority people." He underscored the urgency of removing Sarma as the Chief Minister and emphasized that achieving this goal hinges on the decisive action of voters at the polls.

Hussain went on to allege a symbiotic relationship between Chief Minister Sarma and Ajmal, insinuating that the former's lack of action in Dispur persists due to Ajmal's influence in Dhubri. Responding to Ajmal's disparaging comparison of himself as a goat to Ajmal's tiger-like stature, Hussain dismissed the epithet, denouncing Ajmal as uncouth and ill-mannered.

Hussain urged voters to entrust him with the responsibility of representing Dhubri, promising to fiercely advocate for their interests.

As the election in Dhubri approaches, the political landscape intensifies, with candidates vying for support amidst a backdrop of impassioned rhetoric and fervent exchanges.