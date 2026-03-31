Congress leads, AIUDF follows: Rahul Roy, Badruddin Ajmal top Assam’s richest candidates list

An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms and Assam Election Watch has revealed that Congress candidate Rahul Roy from Hailakandi constituency is the richest contestant in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, with declared assets exceeding Rs 261 crore.

According to data compiled from affidavits submitted to the Election Commission of India, Roy reported total assets worth Rs 261.25 crore, including Rs 9.39 crore in movable assets and Rs 251.85 crore in immovable assets.

The second position is held by AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, contesting from Binnakandi constituency in Hojai district, with total assets of Rs 226.31 crore. His assets include Rs 52.74 crore movable and Rs 173.56 crore immovable property.

Congress candidate Jayanta Khaund from Rongonadi constituency in Lakhimpur district ranks third with assets worth over Rs 67.74 crore.

Among other prominent candidates, Bodoland People’s Front leader Sewli Mohilary from Kokrajhar (ST) constituency has declared assets exceeding Rs 63 crore, while AITC candidate Rojy Ahmed from Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC) constituency in Kamrup district has assets worth over Rs 54 crore.

Independent candidate Nandigiri Bhuyan from Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji district has declared assets of Rs 47.45 crore, placing him among the top wealthy contestants.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, contesting from Jalukbari constituency, is ranked seventh on the list with total assets of Rs 35.16 crore, followed closely by BJP leader Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, who has declared Rs 34.67 crore in assets.

BJP’s Naba Kumar Doley from Dhakuakhana (ST) constituency in Lakhimpur district has assets worth Rs 33.41 crore, while Congress candidate Aminul Haque Laskar from Sonai constituency in Cachar district rounds off the top 10 list with declared assets of Rs 30.75 crore.

The report is based on self-declared affidavits filed by candidates during nomination and aims to provide voters with a clearer financial profile of those contesting the elections. ADR noted that the data has been compiled in good faith to promote transparency and informed decision-making among the electorate.

