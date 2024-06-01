The Indian National Congress (INC) is poised to win the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, according to the latest exit poll conducted by Axis My India for the India Today Group. The exit poll predicts that the Congress will capture a substantial 43 per cent of the vote share in the Mizoram (ST) parliamentary constituency.

Trailing behind the Congress, the Mizo National Front (MNF) is projected to receive 25 per cent of the vote share. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is expected to garner 18 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to secure 10 per cent of the vote. Other parties and independents are collectively anticipated to achieve around 4 per cent of the vote share.

These projections indicate a strong showing for the Congress in Mizoram, potentially reclaiming the seat with a clear majority.

In 2019, with 792,464 electors, Mizo National Front's C Lalrosanga emerged victorious with 224,286 votes, defeating Independent candidate Lalnghinglova Hmar by 8,140 votes.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies (read the full methodology here).

Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.