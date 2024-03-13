Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has accused the BJP of using the Election Commission to delimit the Kaliabor Lok Sabha seat, a stronghold of the Congress in Assam.

He further predicted a new India post-2024 where democracy thrives and institutions regain autonomy. He emphasized the need for a uniform rule of law, not influenced by either the BJP or RSS.

Speaking to the media, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "BJP was so desperate that they had no option besides using the Election Commission to delimit the seat because they knew no matter how much money power, muscle power, they would never be able to take the Kaliabor LS away from the Congress...After 2024 people of Assam, people of India will see a new India where democracy thrives, where institutions are again autonomous and the rule of law, not the rule of BJP or the rule of RSS but the rule of law will be uniform for all...."



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In the run-up to the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Assam Congress has made significant progress in finalizing candidates for the state's legislative seats.

Among these selections, AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been confirmed as the candidate for Dibrugarh. Meanwhile sitting Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi will be contesting the Jorhat LS seat after the delimitation process. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded seasoned leader Tapan Gogoi as his rival.

Congress has left only one seat for its alliance - that is Dibrugarh where Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest.

It is to be mentioned here that Deep Bayan is also a member of APCC's quick response team formed to respond promptly in situations of imminent conflict or controversy.

