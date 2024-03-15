Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has labelled electoral bonds as 'legalised extortion' and 'formalised kickbacks'.

According to Gogoi, the scheme has been devised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office.

He further alleged that there could be a major corporate ally giving ill advice to the Central Government.

Gogoi also stated that senior bureaucrats hesitate to voice their opinions due to fear. He warned that such actions could lead India towards becoming an Asian autocracy.

"Electoral bonds is nothing but legalised extortion and formalised kickbacks. Like demonetization, this scheme has been designed by the office of PM Modi. PM Modi probably has a major corporate ally who is giving bad advice to the Union Government. The senior bureaucrats are too scared to speak their minds. The result is that India is on its path to becoming an Asian autocracy," wrote on his X handle.

Electoral bonds is nothing but legalised extortion and formalised kickbacks. Like demonetization this scheme has been designed by the office of PM Modi.



PM Modi probably has a major corporate ally who is giving bad advice to the Union Government. The senior bureaucrats are too… — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) March 15, 2024

Earlier on March 13, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the BJP of using the Election Commission to delimit the Kaliabor Lok Sabha seat, a stronghold of the Congress in Assam.



Also Read: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP of using Election Commission to delimit Kaliabor LS seat

He further predicted a new India post-2024 where democracy thrives and institutions regain autonomy. He emphasized the need for a uniform rule of law, not influenced by either the BJP or RSS.

Speaking to the media, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "BJP was so desperate that they had no option besides using the Election Commission to delimit the seat because they knew no matter how much money power, muscle power, they would never be able to take the Kaliabor LS away from the Congress...After 2024 people of Assam, people of India will see a new India where democracy thrives, where institutions are again autonomous and the rule of law, not the rule of BJP or the rule of RSS but the rule of law will be uniform for all...."